Governor Gavin Newsom will hang onto his seat for another year now that polls are closed in California, and the majority of voting results favor the anti-recall campaign.
By late Tuesday, returns showed Newsom easily winning a majority of support from voters who said he should remain in office.
Reaction from leaders across the country poured in quickly including former President Donald Trump who repeated his refrain of questioning the integrity of the recall election, suggesting without evidence that the race was rigged — just as he did before and after he lost his presidential re-election bid to Biden.
“People don’t realize that, despite the Rigged voting in California (I call it the “Swarming Ballots”), I got 1.5 Million more votes in 2020 than I did in 2016. The place is so Rigged, however, that a guy who can’t even bring water into their State, which I got federal approval to do (that is the hard part), will probably win,” Trump said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Jaime Harrison, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, released a statement in support of Newsom that took direct aim at Donald Trump’s legacy.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn) expressed her frustration with the recall effort tweeting “let the Governor do his job and stop messing around with our democracy.”
California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson quickly responded to the election results claiming Gavin Newsom was “rescued by two presidents.”
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, tweeted a message of support for the vote saying Tuesday “students won, parents won, educators won.”
Angelica Salas, executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, celebrated the immigrant women who she said galvanized voters.
Reuters contributed to this article.