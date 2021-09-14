Governor Gavin Newsom talks to a person as he attends a campaign rally today. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Governor Gavin Newsom will hang onto his seat for another year now that polls are closed in California, and the majority of voting results favor the anti-recall campaign.

By late Tuesday, returns showed Newsom easily winning a majority of support from voters who said he should remain in office.

Reaction from leaders across the country poured in quickly including former President Donald Trump who repeated his refrain of questioning the integrity of the recall election, suggesting without evidence that the race was rigged — just as he did before and after he lost his presidential re-election bid to Biden.

“People don’t realize that, despite the Rigged voting in California (I call it the “Swarming Ballots”), I got 1.5 Million more votes in 2020 than I did in 2016. The place is so Rigged, however, that a guy who can’t even bring water into their State, which I got federal approval to do (that is the hard part), will probably win,” Trump said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Jaime Harrison, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, released a statement in support of Newsom that took direct aim at Donald Trump’s legacy.

Congratulations to my friend Governor @GavinNewsom , @CA_Dem & the good people of California! You successfully rejected the politics of hate, division, & denial and supported a leader who has a proven record of delivering real results for California! #DemocratsDeliver pic.twitter.com/2ttHZk8K22 — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) September 15, 2021

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn) expressed her frustration with the recall effort tweeting “let the Governor do his job and stop messing around with our democracy.”

California Recall results. Lots of cool graphics and enthusiastic commentary tonight but looking like a blowout to me. As in a “let the Governor do his job and stop messing around with our democracy” kind of night. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 15, 2021

California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson quickly responded to the election results claiming Gavin Newsom was “rescued by two presidents.”

Tonight California Republican Party Chairwoman @millanpatterson released the following statement in response to California’s gubernatorial recall election results: pic.twitter.com/KwDantJeGq — CAGOP (@CAGOP) September 15, 2021

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, tweeted a message of support for the vote saying Tuesday “students won, parents won, educators won.”

Today students won, parents won, educators won. @GavinNewsom has worked with us to make sure schools open safely, while his leading opponent wanted to follow the path of Florida and Texas. — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) September 15, 2021

Angelica Salas, executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, celebrated the immigrant women who she said galvanized voters.

These immigrant women ran the largest Latino and new citizen GOTV in CA against the recall! Immigrant women get the job done! @chirlafund pic.twitter.com/GdGW8ALpOP — Angelica Salas (@AngelicaCHIRLA) September 15, 2021

Reuters contributed to this article.