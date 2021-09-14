CNN projected Tuesday that Gov. Gavin Newsom will handily beat the recall, with two-thirds of Californians voting to keep him in early returns, and Republican Larry Elder leading the pack of challengers.

With some 8.2 million mail ballots counted statewide — 37.1% of all registered voters — the “No” vote to recall Newsom stood at 66.9% with the “Yes” vote at 33.1%.

The CNN projection came at 8:45 p.m., less than an hour after the polls closed. Republican-leaning Fox News followed a few minutes later with the same projection.

“I’m humbled and grateful to the millions and millions of Californians that exercised their fundamental right to vote,” Newsom said in a victory speech Tuesday night in the state capital of Sacramento.

“We rejected cynicism and bigotry and chose hope and progress,” he said later on Twitter.

Larry Elder led the field of 46 candidates to potentially succeed Newsom at 43.6%, followed by Democrat Kevin Paffrath at 10.7% and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer at 9.5%.

However, far more Californians voted on the recall question than for any of the 46 candidates, and Elder’s result represents just 25% of the total vote cast so far.

The results released in the hour after polls closed at 8 p.m. included mail ballots received before election day and early in-person voting.

Every California voter was mailed a ballot, but surveys suggested many Republicans were waiting to vote in person on election day.

Lines were reported at some polling places, and both Elder and the California Democratic Party urged voters to stay in line until their vote could be cast.

If you were in line by 8pm, stay in line. Vote YES. — Larry Elder (@larryelder) September 15, 2021