Early voting continues at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters in Kearny Mesa. Photo by Chris Stone

With more than 1.96 million mail-in ballots issued in San Diego County for the gubernatorial recall election, 815,042 have been returned as of Sunday, officials said.

That number represents 42.01% of registered voters. It’s also up from 770,000 reported Saturday.

The expected turnout in California for Tuesday’s election is 70%, which would surpass turnout for the 2003 gubernatorial recall election of 67%, said Gig Conaughton of the county Communications Office.

That recall forced Gov. Gray Davis from office. This year, Gov. Gavin Newsom is the target, with former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and talk-show host Larry Elder among the leading contenders to succeed him.

There were 1,970,709 registered voters in the county as of Aug. 31, Conaughton said, with 805,082 Democratic voters, 535,288 Republicans, 517,424 nonpartisan and 112,914 listed as other party voters.

There are 131 ballot drop-off locations open around the county. As of Saturday, 119,709 ballots had been dropped off in person.

For information about where to find a drop-off location, see the Registrar of Voters web site.

– City News Service