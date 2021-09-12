Local union members participated in get-out-the-vote efforts in San Diego County this weekend. Photo credit: @SDLaborCouncil, via Twitter

Groups against the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom rallied Sunday to encourage Black voters to vote no in Tuesday’s election.

Several local Democrats joined the African American Voter Registration Education and Participation Project Sunday afternoon for the rally.

They include San Diego City Councilwoman Monica Montgomery, supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Nora Vargas, and National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis.

Montgomery called the recall election a “sham.”

“It is really a shame that in 2021 we are here today to have to decide this again,” she said. “We do have leadership in our Gov. Newsom that is beneficial to us all.”

Vargas said she wanted to let the community know what’s at stake and why they must vote no to stop the recall.

“This is absolutely the Republicans coming in to attack our community,” Vargas said. “And it’s our communities of color that are going to suffer the most if the governor is booted out.”

The rally also included members of the San Diego Labor Council and Chula Vista Democratic Club.

The recall ballot asks voters two questions:

Do you want to recall the governor?

If recalled, who do you want to replace him?

Voters can vote on either or both parts of the ballot. If more than 50% of voters choose to recall Newsom, the replacement candidate with the most votes would be elected as governor.

– City News Service