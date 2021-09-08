Larry Elder speaks outside Coffee Mia in Marina, CA, on Tuesday. Courtesy of his campaign

A betting market on Wednesday was predicting that California Gov. Gavin Newsom will beat the recall as his Republican opponents departed on bus tours during the final week of campaigning.

PredictIt, which lets people buy and sell shares in potential political outcomes, currently has bets on the recall at 89 cents for a Newsom victory to 11 cents for a loss.

The New Zealand-based website shows Newsom running strong in San Diego, Los Angeles and Sacramento, but losing in Orange County, San Bernardino County and Fresno.

Correct predictions redeem at $1, so a bet of 11 cents on PredictIt would earn 89 cents if Newsom is recalled.

SIX MORE DAYS.



Every day is Election Day until September 14th.



Fill out your ballot and vote NO on the Republican Recall. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 8, 2021

White betting markets and recent polls show Newsom remaining Governor, his Republican opponents have set out on bus tours to build support for the recall.

Conservative talk show host Larry Elder, the current front-runner, will kick off his “Recall Express” Wednesday at the Fairfax Senior Center in Los Angeles, then heads to Venice and a deli in Northridge.

Rancho Santa Fe Businessman John Cox is on his sixth statewide tour, bringing his message of “Recall Newsom; Fix California” to San Francisco and Santa Cruz on Wednesday.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer completed his bus tour last week, but has been blitzing the state with media appearances. He told a Fox affiliate on Tuesday that if elected he will end the moratorium on the death penalty for convicted criminals.

Faulconer vows to resume death penalty executions if elected https://t.co/1EYKuDsXKM — FOX40 News (@FOX40) September 8, 2021

The recall election is Sept. 14. All registered voters in California have been mailed ballots, and many are already returned, but polls will open normally for in-person voting.

In San Diego County, the polls will be open Sept. 11 through 14, and votes can also be cast at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the period.

Because former President Trump raised doubts about voting by mail, the California Republican Party is running advertising to convince their party members that voting is secure.

John Cox speaks in Modesto on Tuesday. Courtesy of his campaign