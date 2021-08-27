recall Newsom sign. Photo by Chris Stone

Monday is the deadline to register to vote by mail in the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election, the San Diego Registrar of Voters said Friday in a reminder to residents.

Forms are available on the registrar’s website or at the Registrar’s office, 5600 Overland Ave.

Residents can also pick up physical copies of the registration form at the post office, the city clerk’s office, any public library or DMV.

Forms must be postmarked by Monday, Aug. 30 by 5 p.m., or voters can register online until midnight.

If residents do not register by Aug. 30 or miss the deadline, they can visit the Registrar’s office or a voting location to register conditionally and vote provisionally through Election Day, said Tracy DeFore, communications specialist for San Diego County.

–City News Service