Gavel photo courtesy of www.weisspaarz.com via Flickr

San Diego County’s Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board put out a call Thursday for an additional volunteer member to fill an opening.

The board was established in 1990 to investigate citizen complaints against San Diego County sheriff’s deputies and probation officers.

The review board also investigates deaths in connection with the actions of sworn deputies and probation officers. The panel makes advisory findings on complaints, and recommends policy and procedure changes to the sheriff, chief probation officer and the Board of Supervisors.

The vacancy is in Supervisorial District 2. The area covers 2,000 square miles in the eastern portion of the county and includes the cities and communities of La Mesa, El Cajon, Santee, Poway, Ramona, Boulevard and Campo.

The 11 members of the board include two from each of the five supervisorial districts. The 11th is chosen at large from any of the five districts. The Board of Supervisors appoints board members for three-year terms that are staggered beginning on July 1 and ending on June 30.

Applicants:

— must be a registered voter in San Diego County;

— cannot be a county employee;

— cannot be affiliated with the county;

— cannot currently hold a position as a sworn law enforcement officer;

— serve a three-year term for no more than two consecutive full terms;

— should attend one board meeting prior to applying for the vacancy; and

— must complete a training course within three months of the appointment.

The clerk of the board will take applications until Sept. 15.

–City News Service