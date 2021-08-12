Downtown San Diego from the air. Photo by Chris Stone

The U.S. Census Bureau released official 2020 data on Thursday that shows San Diego remaining the 8th most populous American city and San Diego County the 5th largest county.

San Diego’s population was officially 1,386,932 on April 1, according to the census, up 6.1% from 1,307,402 in 2010. San Antonio came in a little larger, and Dallas a little smaller.

The tally for San Diego County was 3,298,634, a 6.6% rise from 3,095,313 in 2010. Maricopa County in Arizona was more than a million people larger, while Orange County was about 100,000 smaller.

The rankings of 8th largest city and 5th largest county were unchanged from 2010.

The top-line stability for San Diego comes as the United States overall became more urban and more diverse.

The Census Bureau reported than half of all U.S. counties lost population from 2010 to 2020, and almost all growth occurred in metropolitan areas, where 86% of the population now lives.

The data also showed an increasingly diverse nation. The non-Hispanic white population, which remains the largest race or ethnic group, shrank by 8.6% over the decade and now accounts for just 57.8% of the U.S. population – the lowest share on record.

People who identify as multi-racial increased by 276%, from 9 million in 2010 to 33.8 million in 2020.

For the first time as a U.S. state, California’s largest ethnic group is Hispanic, at 39.4% of the population, according to the data. In Texas, another large state, the non-Hispanic white population stood at 39.7%, just slightly larger than the Hispanic population at 39.3%.

San Diego County also became more diverse, with the population that identifies as white alone declining from 64.0% in 2010 to 49.5% in 2020.

Reuters contributed to this article.