Christina Carter Nichols. Campaign photo

Christina Carter Nichols officially announced her campaign for San Diego City Council District 6 Friday.

The registered Republican is seeking the seat currently held by Councilman Chris Cate.

Nichols said she is a third-generation District 6 resident with deep roots in the Mira Mesa community. The daughter of two active-duty Marine Corps parents, Nichols said she traveled the world from an early age, but always came back home to her Filipino grandfather and Mexican grandmother in Mira Mesa.

Nichols graduated from Mira Mesa High School in 1997 and began her career at Frontwave Credit Union on Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business management, as well as an MBA.

“I have overcome adversity in my life — as a multi-racial child, a military child raised by a single mom in the Marines and as a military wife who worked full-time and raised two kids while my husband served our country during wartime,” she said. “I have always risen to the occasion and faced challenges head-on to achieve success.

“Each season of my life has made me stronger, and I can think of nowhere better to take this strength than to fight for my community on the City Council,” she concluded.

Along with her husband, Michael, and their two teenage children, Nichols currently resides in her hometown of Mira Mesa.

The district runs as far north as Rancho Penasquitos and includes Mira Mesa, Sorrento Valley, Clairemont Mesa and Kearny Mesa.

San Diego’s 6th District has been represented by Councilman Chris Cate since 2014. Cate is term-limited from running for reelection in 2022 and has endorsed the bid of Jocelyn Lomahan — a local realtor and businesswoman — to succeed him.

In March, county planning commissioner, environmental advocate and former radio broadcaster Tommy Hough announced his campaign for the District 6 seat.

Hough ran unsuccessfully for the seat in 2018, coming up short to Cate, who won with 53.8% of the vote.