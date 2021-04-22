San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria speaks to City Council President Dr. Jen Campbell, who helped vaccinate union workers in San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

Members of the San Diego County Democratic Party voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to oppose the recall of City Council President Dr. Jen Campbell, as well as three other local Democrats facing recall attempts.

The party’s resolution also opposes recall of Carlsbad Councilmember Cori Schumacher, Vista School Board Member Martha Alvarado, and La Mesa-Spring Valley School Board Member Chardá Bell-Fontenot.

“It’s no coincidence that these four Republican recall campaigns are targeting LGBTQ and women of color who have been outspoken about protecting public health,” said Jess Durfee, one of the sponsors of the anti-recall resolution and former chair of the local party.”

“We want Democrats all over San Diego County to know these recalls are divisive, damaging and wrong for San Diego,” he said.

The recall campaign against Campbell cites her support of a ballot measure removing height restrictions to encourage redevelopment in the Midway District, a rundown area known for strip clubs, and for negotiating a deal on short-term rentals in coastal neighborhoods.

Following the party’s vote, Campbell promised to “keep relying on science and bringing people together to help our community rebuild from the coronavirus crisis.”

Recall backers need 14,421 signatures by June to qualify for a special election that would be held approximately a year before Campbell would otherwise face voters.

The party noted in its resolution that except in extreme cases “the time to hold elected officials accountable at the ballot box is in regularly scheduled primary or general elections where the most voters and voices are able to be included.”