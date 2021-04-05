A poll sign in San Diego County. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego County residents who haven’t returned a mail ballot can vote in person Tuesday in the special election to succeed Shirly Weber in the 79th Assembly District.

All active registered voters in the district were to receive a mail ballot, but a limited number of polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can find their location online.

Voting is also available at the Registrar of Voters in Kearny Mesa from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Assembly seat is open because Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Weber to succeed Alex Padilla as Secretary of State for California.

The leading candidates to succeed Weber include her daughter, Democrat Dr. Akilah Weber, an obstetrician and member of the La Mesa City Council, and Republican Marco Contreras, a small-business owner.

The 79th District stretches from Linda Vista and Allied Gardens south through La Mesa, Lemon Grove, southeast San Diego and East Lake to Otay Ranch.