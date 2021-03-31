Climate change rally. Photo via @SanDiego350 Twitter

San Diego climate activists will host a COVID-safe beach cleanup and an “oil spill” art installation at Mission Beach on Saturday, followed by a virtual rally calling on local and federal leaders to “Build Back Fossil-Free.”

Organizers say they intend to hold President Joe Biden accountable for campaign promises and urge him to prioritize climate justice, renewable energy, and sustainable transit infrastructure.

Participants will also call on state legislators and Gov. Gavin Newsom to support Senate Bill 467, which would address many of the same issues.

Part of a nationwide week of action, the events start at 9 a.m. with a beach cleanup near the parking lot at 3021 Mission Blvd. The art installation is planned for the same location.

Information about how to attend the online rally, which starts at 1 p.m., can be found at sandiego350.org.