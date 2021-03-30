The San Diego City and County Administration Building is shown on January 12, 2021.

The San Diego County Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board put out a call Tuesday for an additional volunteer member to fill an opening on the panel.

The vacancy on the advisory agency is open to residents of Supervisorial District 4, which includes Kearny Mesa, La Jolla and Ocean Beach, along with sections of downtown, the Mid-City area and southeastern San Diego.

The members of CLERB, which was established in 1990 to investigate citizen complaints against local sheriff’s deputies and probation officers, include two from each of the five county districts. An 11th is chosen at large from any of those areas.

The review board makes advisory findings on complaints and recommends policy and procedure changes to the sheriff, chief probation officer and county Board of Supervisors, which appoints CLERB members for three-year terms.

Applicants must be registered to vote in the county. They cannot be a county employee or otherwise affiliated with the county or hold a position as a sworn law enforcement officer.

Those interested in serving on the panel are advised to attend one of its meeting before applying for the vacancy. Applicants will be accepted through May 1.

Details on application procedures are available online.