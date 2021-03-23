Tommy Hough speaks to the Clairemont Town Council. Photo via @The_Tommy_Hough Twitter

Former radio broadcaster and environmental advocate Tommy Hough announced Tuesday his campaign for the San Diego City Council District 6 seat.

Hough ran unsuccessfully for the spot in 2018, coming up short to Chris Cate — who won with 56% of the vote. The district runs as far north as Rancho Penasquitos and includes Mira Mesa, Sorrento Valley, Clairemont Mesa, and Kearny Mesa.

Cate is the only Republican on the nine-member city council — although city council positions are officially nonpartisan per California state law — and his seat is up for election in 2022.

Hough said he wants to focus on the challenges San Diego neighborhoods faced before the pandemic and still face today.

“It takes way too long to rebuild our broken streets and sidewalks,” he said. “The rent for many is too high. Our beaches still become toxic soups during storms. And, in addition to these everyday issues, our Asian American neighbors are facing a rising tide of hatred and prejudice — an intolerable proposition for anyone in this country.”

Earlier this month, Hough called on San Diego leaders to host neighborhood hearings to gather information on local anti-Asian incidents and violence since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hough is a San Diego County Planning Commissioner and founder of San Diego Democrats for Environmental Action. He says his priorities will include protecting open space, fixing streets, and protecting residents.

— City News Service contributed to this article