California Highway Patrol Placed on ‘Tactical Alert’ in Case of Violence Ahead of Inauguration

California Highway Patrol Commissioner Amanda Ray announced Friday the CHP will go on “tactical alert” because of potential right-wing violence ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration.

The alert means officers will begin 12-hour shifts to ensure protection of California’s state buildings, including the Capitol, and other facilities in Sacramento.

“Due to the potential for civil unrest related to the 2021 Presidential Inauguration, I have placed uniformed CHP personnel on tactical alert for an indefinite period,” Ray said.

“This allows for the maximization of resources to protect public safety as well as state buildings and infrastructure. The CHP will continue to monitor the situation and plan our resources accordingly,” he added.

Ray provided no specifics regarding plans, citing “security and safety reasons,” but noted that CHP officers are “prepared to respond to any potential threats which may arise statewide.”

On Thursday, Gov. Gain Newsom activated 1,000 California National Guard troops to protect the Capitol in Sacramento. The action was in response to threats following the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Trump.

