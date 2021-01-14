Governor Activates 1,000 California National Guard Troops to Protect State Capitol

Share This Article:

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the deployment of up to 1,000 California National Guard troops to guard the state Capitol in Sacramento amid threats of right-wing violence.

The activation follows last week’s insurrection in Washington when thousands of supporters of defeated President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overturn the November election.

Newsom said the guard troops and California Highway Patrol officers would set up a security perimeter to protect critical state infrastructure around the Capitol in advance of the presidential inauguration in Washington.

“What we witnessed in our nation’s capital was an undemocratic and unconscionable assault on our republic,” Newsom said, promising “there will be no tolerance for violence.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday he is “concerned about the potential for violence at multiple protests and rallies planned here in DC and at state capitol buildings around the country.”

Washington is under intense security, with over 20,000 National Guard troops deployed to bolster local police during the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Several states have activated their national guard for security.

