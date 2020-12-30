Port of San Diego Selects Joe Stuyvesant as Next President And CEO

Share This Article:

The Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners announced Wednesday they have selected Joe Stuyvesant to serve as its next president and chief executive officer, replacing outgoing President and CEO Randa Coniglio.

Stuyvesant, who currently serves as executive director at Navy Region Southwest, was considered the top candidate among hundreds of applicants after a nationwide search which began in September. His contract is anticipated to be ratified at the Jan. 19 board meeting and he’s expected to assume his duties Feb. 1.

“The board and I are thrilled to announce the selection of Joe Stuyvesant to lead the port through what will continue to be a challenging time as the port and the world navigate through the pandemic and its toll on people, businesses, and communities,” said Ann Moore, chair of the board of port commissioners. “His character, skills, experience and demeanor will serve us well as we move forward with major projects and recover from budgetary constraints.”

Stuyvesant served in the Navy as a naval aviator for 30 years after graduating from the University of New Mexico. He earned an MBA in finance from the University of San Diego. He was deployed numerous times to the Western Pacific and the Arabian Gulf flying off cruisers, destroyers, and frigates as well as serving on three different aircraft carriers, including operations in support of Operation Desert Storm.

Stuyvesant will lead more than 500 employees managing the port — a specially created state district responsible for more than 14,000 acres of tideland, bay and beaches along 34 miles of waterfront in five cities.

“As a longtime resident of San Diego, I know that the Port of San Diego is a critical environmental champion and a vital economic engine for Southern California,” Stuyvesant said. “I am aware of the great responsibility conferred by your trust to be selected to serve as the next president and CEO and I am deeply grateful.

“The port’s superb culture results in a team of employees who are highly productive, resourceful, and who have accomplished an impressive list of successes in support of the people of California. I pledge to build on that in order to enhance this major regional asset.”

The port’s current major projects include updating the Port Master Plan for the next 30 years, the redevelopment of the Chula Vista Bayfront, development of a Maritime Clean Air Strategy, installation of a microgrid at the Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal, the National City Balanced Plan, Seaport Village revitalization, East Harbor Island and Central Embarcadero redevelopment.

The San Diego Unified Port District was created by the California legislature in 1964, merging control over public access and maritime activities in Chula Vista, Coronado, Imperial Beach, National City and San Diego. The seven-member Board of Port Commissioners is selected by city councils from each city in the port’s jurisdiction.

–City News Service

