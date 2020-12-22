Gov. Newsom Appoints Secretary of State Alex Padilla as California’s Next Senator

Share This Article:

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that he will appoint Secretary of State Alex Padilla to be California’s next Senator to fill the term being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Padilla, who previously served as a Los Angeles City Councilman and State Senator, will become the first Latino to represent California in the Senate and the first Southern Californian in nearly three decades.

“The son of Mexican immigrants — a cook and house cleaner — Alex Padilla worked his way from humble beginnings to the halls of MIT, the Los Angeles City Council and the State Senate, and has become a national defender of voting rights as California’s Secretary of State. Now, he will serve in the halls of our nation’s Capitol as California’s next United States Senator, the first Latino to hold this office,” said Newsom.

During his two terms as Secretary of State, Padilla, 47, has emerged as a national leader in the effort to expand voting rights. Under Padilla’s leadership, voter registration has risen to an all-time high of over 22 million Californians.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust placed in me by Gov. Newsom, and I intend to work each and every day to honor that trust and deliver for all Californians,” said Padilla. “From those struggling to make ends meet to the small businesses fighting to keep their doors open to the health care workers looking for relief, please know that I am going to the Senate to fight for you. We will get through this pandemic together and rebuild our economy in a way that doesn’t leave working families behind.”

A graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering, Padilla worked for Hughes Aircraft before turning to politics. Padilla was raised in the Pacoima area and continues to live with his wife and three sons in the San Fernando Valley.

Padilla’s appointment was quickly welcomed by the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“With roots in Southern California, his appointment is a significant opportunity for San Diego to be well represented by someone who has a deep understanding of the dynamics in this part of the state,” said Jerry Sanders, the chamber’s president and CEO. “We look forward to working with Secretary Padilla to advance the goals of the business community in our binational region.”

Gov. Newsom Appoints Secretary of State Alex Padilla as California’s Next Senator was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: