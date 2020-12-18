New Coronavirus Surge Delays Return of California Legislature

Share This Article:

Senate President Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon announced Friday the Legislature’s return date has been postponed for a week from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11 because of the recent surge in the pandemic.

“With the number of COVID-19 cases reaching all-time highs and in an effort to keep members, Legislative staff, and all staff in the Capitol as safe as possible, both the Assembly and Senate have decided to move the date of our return to session to Jan. 11, 2021,” the two said in a joint statement.

“As the holidays get underway, we hope all Californians will continue to follow public health guidelines in an effort to mitigate the spread of this virus,” they added.

On Thursday the state Department of Public Health reported 52,289 new cases and 371 more deaths from the disease.

Hospitals in many parts of the state are struggling to treat a surge in patients, with ICU capacity at essentially zero in Southern Californian and the San Joaquin Valley.

