Port of San Diego Approves 25-Acre Harbor Park on Chula Vista Bayfront

Port of San Diego commissioners have given the go-ahead for development of a 25-acre, $47.5 million Harbor Park on the central portion of the waterfront in Chula Vista.

“With a bigger and better beach, sunset terraces, added recreational offerings, and more, Harbor Park is really where we envision visitors and Chula Vista residents spending a lot of their time on the Chula Vista Bayfront,” said Ann Moore, chair of the board of port commissioners, after a development permit was approved last week.

“Harbor Park, along with the future Sweetwater Park and other public amenities, will give us the enhanced shoreline recreation and active commercial harbor we’ve been wanting in the South Bay,” she said.

The park will be developed in phases, with construction beginning in 2023 in conjunction with the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center. Included in the $19.5 million first phase of the park are:

An enlarged and improved beach

Waterside terraced headlands surrounding the beach that offer seating, relaxing, and sunset views

A pocket marsh with salt marsh plantings

A boat launch for personal watercraft such as kayaks and paddleboards

North and south meadows with paths and picnic tables

Formal, multi-use lawns and large public gathering areas at the north and south ends

Dramatic views of the bay, downtown San Diego and the Coronado Bridge

The park is part of the Chula Vista Bayfront Project, which will ultimately consist of more than 200 acres of parks, a shoreline promenade, walking trails, RV camping, shopping, dining and a convention center.

