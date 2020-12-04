Mayor Faulconer Criticizes Latest COVID Lockdown Plans in Fox Interview

Share This Article:

Mayor Kevin Faulconer told Fox News on Friday there is “growing anger and frustration” following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement of regional lockdowns to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.

“We get new executive orders with really no science behind it,” said Faulconer in an interview on the “America’s Newsroom” show. “That’s why you see this growing anger and frustration.”

He said there was no science behind curfew orders and the upcoming bans on safely eating outside and using children’s playgrounds.

Newsom announced Thursday that new regional stay-at-home orders would be enacted if ICU-bed capacity falls below 15% in a region of the state. Newsom said the order could come for Southern California in the next day or two and last for three weeks.

“Here in San Diego, folks have been doing the right thing. They’re been following all the protocols,” Faulconer said. “To get this new order — with no science behind it — really has people at their wits end.”

He also criticized lumping San Diego in with other counties in Southern California, saying local control is necessary to successfully fight the pandemic.

Faulconer, who has been mentioned as a possible Republican gubernatorial candidate, said Newsom is “absolutely” vulnerable to a challenge because of his handling of the pandemic.

