Governor Plans Regional Stay-at-Home Orders Based on ICU Capacity

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that new regional stay-at-home orders would be enacted if ICU bed capacity falls below 15% in a region of the state.

Newsom said the order could come for Southern California in the next day or two. Other regions of the state — there are a total of five — may not affected until next week.

He said the stay-at-home orders are necessary because of “the final surge in this pandemic” before the new vaccines are widely available in the next several months. “If we don’t act now, our hospital system will be overwhelmed,” he said.

But he offered hope, saying, “We do not anticipate having to do this once again…We have light at the end of the tunnel. This is not a marathon any longer; it is a sprint.”

If and when enacted, the orders would begin 48 hours after being announced, last for three weeks and require the following:

No gatherings involving people from different households

Stay at home, without making non-essential trips

Bars, wineries, personal services, hair salons and barbershops will close

Restaurants will be limited to take-out and delivery

Schools that are already open and other critical services can remain open

Retail establishments will be limited to 20% capacity

“None of us are naïve about the mental stresses that many of us are under. But we want to focus on activity that is not indoors,” he said in a livestreamed press conference from his home in Sacramento, where he is under quarantine for exposure to COVID-19.

He said California is ready for the surge with 11 hospital facilities prepared to receive overflow patients, including a currently unused floor of Palomar Medical Center with 200 beds.

The governor said the state has over 21,000 ventilators available to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients.

“We have been doing a lot to prepare for this moment,” he said.

The five regions of the state for purposes of the new stay-at-home orders are Southern California, the Bay Area, the greater Sacramento area, Northern California and the San Joaquin Valley.

San Diego County currently has 23% of ICU beds available, but is included with Los Angeles and other Southern California counties, where ICU capacity is more limited.

