Federal Judge Orders DACA Program Protecting ‘Dreamers’ to Accept New Applicants

A federal judge in New York ordered the Trump administration to fully restore the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as minors from deportation.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis, a Clinton appointee, restores the Obama-era program and also mandates that the Department of Homeland Security post a public notice by Monday saying it is accepting new applicants.

California has the most current DACA recipients of any state, with an estimated 220,000 so-called “Dreamers.” Some 40,000 of those are in San Diego county.

Under the judge’s order, the federal government will have to admit new immigrants into the program for the first time since 2017. Approved applicants will receive two-year work permits under the ruling, as opposed to the one-year permits the administration had proposed.

Jewish Family Service of San Diego, which has supported immigrants in San Diego since the aftermath of World War I, applauded Friday’s ruling.

“This is a great positive step for the many people who have been waiting to apply for DACA for the first time,” said Kate Clark, the agency’s senior director of immigration. “Our country’s foundation and great history is built by immigrants, and we are encouraged that this decision marks the end of the anti-immigrant policies that have denied justice, safety, opportunity and hope for so many DACA recipients and undocumented youth across our nation.”

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in June that the Trump administration’s 2017 decision to wind down DACA was legally flawed.

