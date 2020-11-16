Anderson Leads Vaus by 259 Votes in Second District Supervisors Race

Share This Article:

Former state legislator Joel Anderson expanded his lead to 259 votes Monday in the race for the Second District seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors over Poway Mayor Steve Vaus.

Anderson added 21 votes to his lead in Monday’s updated count from the Nov. 3 election, according to figures released by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. Anderson leads Vaus 144,800-144,571, or 50.04%-49.96%.

About 10,000 ballots remain to be counted in San Diego County’s five supervisorial districts, but it is not known how many remain in the Second District, Registrar of Voters Michael Vu said.

Vote-by-mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day will be counted as long as they are received by Nov. 20 under state law.

The next update is scheduled to be released after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Vaus led by 1,245 votes Nov. 4 but his lead shrank as vote-counting continued.

Anderson has pledged that if elected, he would “work to improve our roads, support attainable housing and promote career opportunities.”

“If our family members can find housing and work, maybe we won’t have to travel to Phoenix to visit our grandchildren,” Anderson said.

Vaus said if elected, his priorities as supervisor would be the same as his priorities as Poway’s mayor, “Keeping us safe from crime and fire, maintaining infrastructure, protecting and expanding open space, encouraging development of new housing and being accessible.”

Both candidates in the nonpartisan race are Republicans.

The district includes El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Poway and Santee and the San Diego communities of Allied Gardens, College Area, Del Cerro, Grantville, Navajo, Rolando and San Carlos.

It also includes East County’s unincorporated communities of Alpine, Campo, Julian, Ramona, Rancho San Diego and Spring Valley.

The winner will succeed Supervisor Dianne Jacob, who was barred from running for re-election because of term limits. She was elected to the first of her seven terms in 1992.

