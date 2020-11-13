Share This Article:

Two San Diego prosecutors were named Friday as recipients of the 68th annual Attorney General’s Awards, which recognize Department of Justice employees and partners for contributions to federal law enforcement.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

David Leshner and Todd W. Robinson were recognized for their prosecution of multiple defendants for the 2010 murder of U.S. Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry, who was shot just north of the Arizona-Mexico border by members of a “rip crew” that regularly robbed drug smugglers traveling into the United States.

Robinson — who was recently confirmed as a U.S. District Court judge in San Diego — and Leshner were awarded the John Marshall Award in the Trial of Litigation category. The John Marshall Awards are the highest DOJ awards offered to attorneys, according to the Department of Justice.

Robinson and Leshner are among 267 recipients announced, which includes 240 DOJ employees and 27 non-department individuals. The recipients will be honored virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attorney General William Barr said the award recipients’ “tireless work and steadfast dedication have proven critical to enforcing the rule of law and protecting all Americans. Those honored have demonstrated exceptional efforts and made tremendous personal sacrifices throughout their time working at the Department of Justice, and for that, I am truly thankful.”

— City News Service

Two San Diego Prosecutors Receive DOJ’s Highest Award for Attorneys was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: