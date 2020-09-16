Senate Approves New Federal Judge for San Diego

Share This Article:

The U.S. Senate Wednesday confirmed President Donald Trump’s nomination of federal prosecutor Todd Wallace Robinson to serve as a U.S. District Judge in San Diego, where he has worked in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for more than two decades.

The Senate voted 86-10 to approve the President’s nomination from last fall for a seat in the Southern District of California.

Robinson earned his bachelor’s degree from UC Berkeley and his law degree from Georgetown University Law Center.

He worked in the Department of Justice’s Narcotic and Dangerous Drug Section before becoming an Assistant U.S. Attorney in San Diego, where he worked in various posts, including Deputy Chief of the General Crimes Section in 2007 and Senior Litigation Counsel in the Criminal Division starting in 2008.

Throughout his prosecutorial career, Robinson has largely handled cases related to gang and drug-related crimes.

He prosecuted several notable cases after becoming Senior Litigation Counsel, including the trials of members of a “rip crew” who shot and killed U.S. Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry in 2010, and prosecutions against leaders of the West Coast Crips gang for a series of murders, robberies and other crimes in Logan Heights and other surrounding San Diego neighborhoods.

