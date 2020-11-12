Share This Article:

Former state legislator Joel Anderson increased his lead over Poway Mayor Steve Vaus to 135 votes Thursday in the race for the Second District seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Anderson led by 85 votes entering Thursday’s count and seven entering Wednesday’s count.

Anderson, with 144,156 votes, leads Vaus, with 144,021, or 50.02%-49.98%, according to figures released Thursday by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

Vote-by-mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day will be counted as long as they are received by Nov. 20, under state law.

Vaus led by 1,245 votes Nov. 5 but his lead had shrunk to 111 through Monday’s count.

Both candidates in the nonpartisan race are Republicans.

The district includes El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Poway and Santee and the San Diego communities of Allied Gardens, College Area, Del Cerro, Grantville, Navajo, Rolando and San Carlos.

It also includes East County’s unincorporated communities of Alpine, Campo, Julian, Ramona, Rancho San Diego and Spring Valley.

The winner will succeed Supervisor Dianne Jacob who could not run for re-election because of term limits. She was elected to the first of seven terms in 1992.

– City News Service

Anderson Extends Slight Lead Over Vaus to 135 Votes in County Supervisors Race was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: