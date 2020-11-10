Anderson Passes Vaus in County Supervisors Race, Leads by 7 Votes

Share This Article:

Former state legislator Joel Anderson took a seven-vote lead over Poway Mayor Steve Vaus Tuesday in the race for the Second District seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Vaus led by 111 votes entering Tuesday’s count, 142,281-142,170, 50.02%-49.98%, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

Anderson leads Vaus 143,268-143,261, 50.001%-49.999%.

Vaus led by 1,245 votes on Wednesday, but Anderson has slowly chipped into his lead.

More than 33,000 votes remain to be counted in San Diego County’s five supervisorial districts, but it is not known how many remain in the Second District, Registrar of Voters Michael Vu estimates.

Vote-by-mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day will be counted as long as they are received by Nov. 20 under state law.

The next update is scheduled to be released at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Both candidates in the nonpartisan race are Republicans.

Get out the popcorn. Three tight races in San Diego County, based on latest data from @SDVOTE pic.twitter.com/SKoPhrRPBS — Ken Stone (@KenStoneMedia) November 11, 2020

The district includes El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Poway and Santee and the San Diego communities of Allied Gardens, College Area, Del Cerro, Grantville, Navajo, Rolando and San Carlos.

It also includes East County’s unincorporated communities of Alpine, Campo, Julian, Ramona, Rancho San Diego and Spring Valley.

The winner will succeed Supervisor Dianne Jacob who was barred from running for re-election because of term limits. She was elected to the first of her seven terms in 1992.

— City News Service

