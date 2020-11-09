Vaus’ Lead Over Anderson Narrows to 111 Votes in Supervisor District 2 Race

Share This Article:

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus‘ lead shrank to 111 votes Monday in the race for the Second District seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Former state legislator Joel Anderson gained 92 votes on Vaus in results released Monday by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. Vaus leads 50.02%-49.98%, 142,281-142,170.

More than 43,000 ballots remain to be counted in San Diego County’s five supervisorial districts, but it is not known how many remain in the Second District, Registrar of Voters Michael Vu estimates.

Vote-by-mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day will be counted as long as they are received by Nov. 20 under state law.

The next update is scheduled to be released at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Both candidates in the nonpartisan race are Republicans.

The district includes El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Poway and Santee and the San Diego communities of Allied Gardens, College Area, Del Cerro, Grantville, Navajo, Rolando and San Carlos.

It also includes East County’s unincorporated communities of Alpine, Campo, Julian, Ramona, Rancho San Diego and Spring Valley.

The winner will succeed Supervisor Dianne Jacob who was barred from running for re-election because of term limits. She was elected to the first of her seven terms in 1992.

— City News Service

