Former Rep. Issa Widens Lead in Race for 50th Congressional District

Former Rep. Darrell Issa added nearly 4,000 votes to his lead over Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar Friday in the race for the 50th Congressional District seat.

Issa leads 53.3%-46.7%, or 19,891 votes, according to results released Friday by the Secretary of State’s Office.

Former Rep. Duncan D. Hunter, left the seat vacant after resigning amid a corruption scandal related to unlawful spending of campaign funds.

Hunter pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge and was sentenced earlier this year to 11 months in prison. He had yet to begin serving the term.

Campa-Najjar, 31, a former U.S. Department of Labor official who ran against Hunter in 2018, issued a statement Friday thanking his supporters.

“No matter how this race ends, I’m incredibly proud of how this campaign left no one out, took no one for granted, and brought this community closer together,” his statement read.

“Thank you for the honor of a lifetime. For giving (a) Latino-Arab American a chance to do something special.”

Issa was a Republican House member from 2001-2019. In the final 16 years, he represented the 49th District.

The 50th District covers East and North San Diego County, along with portions of Riverside County.

– City News Service

