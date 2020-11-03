Prop. 22 Out to Early Lead, As Voters Support Independent Contractor Rights

Share This Article:

Proposition 22, the ballot proposal that would cement app-based ride-share and delivery drivers’ status as independent contractors, held a large lead Tuesday.

With almost half of precincts partially reporting, almost 58% of voters supported the measure, with 42% rejecting it. In San Diego, more than 63% of voters supported Prop 22.

How California votes on Prop. 22 has been regarded as a bellwether for the gig economy. From workers to the markets, the entire country is watching.

“This debate is very emotional for me. I want to keep driving when I want and for whom I want,” said retiree Jan Krueger, 62, who drives part-time for Lyft in Sacramento.

Another driver Christine Tringali, though, said the companies’ actions were shameful.

“How can someone fight so hard to avoid paying people a living wage and giving them job security? We work just as hard as anyone else,” Tringali said.

Meanwhile, investors on Tuesday appeared hopeful the measure will pass. Lyft shares closed the day up 7% and Uber up 2.8%.

The last voter poll, from Oct. 26, showed a small lead in support for the proposal.

After Assembly Bill 5 upended independent contracting not just for app-based services, but in occupations as diverse as music, translation, trucking and journalism.

As a result, gig-economy giants Uber, Lyft and DoorDash threatened to pull out of the state. Instead, they mounted a ballot challenge.

Their measure only affects their own models, but if voters agree, then it’s unlikely the California legislature will continue to shape laws meant to penalize businesses based on independent contracting. Opponents, which include labor unions seeking to increase membership, argue that the gig economy exploits workers.

Proponents, though, point to independent contractors who have been forced to find work as employees during the pandemic.

The app companies also have challenged the new law in court, but judges so far ruled against them. Uber and Lyft recently lost an appeal, which narrows their options if Prop 22 fails.

California represents 9%, roughly $1.63 billion, of Uber‘s 2019 global rides and food delivery gross bookings, and some 16% of Lyft’s total rides.

Prop 22 would leave gig workers as contractors and provide them with more modest benefits than state law. That includes minimum pay while riders are in their cars, healthcare subsidies and accident insurance.

– Wire and staff reports

