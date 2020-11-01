Lawyers Club of San Diego Backs State’s Proposition 16, City’s Measure B

Share This Article:

Lawyers Club of San Diego has endorsed two ballot measures that affect the interests of women and people of color, the statewide Proposition 16 and San Diego’s Measure B.

“Lawyers Club is proud to support Proposition 16 and San Diego City Measure B because both

aim to ensure that the humanity of every person in our communities is recognized and

acknowledged regardless of their gender, race or ethnicity,” club president Yahairah Aristy said. “The consequence is a community and society that is fair and just to all, not some.”

Lawyers Club, which for more than 50 years has sought the advancement of women in law and society, issues endorsements in accordance with its Advocacy Policy. That permits support for legislation focused on reproductive rights, gender pay equity, gender discrimination, sexual harassment, or combatting violence against women.

Proposition 16 would repeal the California constitutional amendment added by Proposition 209 in 1996. It banned affirmative action, or preferential treatment of individuals or groups on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in the operation of public employment, education, or contracting.

San Diego’s Measure B would amend the City Charter to dissolve the existing Community Review Board on Police Practices and replace it with an independent Commission on Police Practices. The commission would be required to review all complaints against city police officers, review the police department’s compliance with reporting laws, and make public reports of its activities.

The commission also would be required to independently investigate all deaths occurring in police custody and those resulting from interaction with a police officer.

The club explained its support for Measure B in part by citing the positive impact it is expected to have on investigations into police shootings and other officer-related violence, particularly involving

people of color.

Aristy noted how developments this year have brought renewed attention to racial, ethnic and gender-based inequities in society.

‘These ballot measures seek to reduce these inequities and promote equal treatment,” she said.

– Staff reports

