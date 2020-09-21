Lawyers Club of San Diego Calls for State Holiday Honoring Ginsburg

Share This Article:

The Lawyers Club of San Diego on Monday urged Gov. Gavin Newsom declare a state holiday to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Supreme Court justice who died Friday.

“We suggest that the holiday be set for March 15, Justice Ginsburg’s birthdate, or August 10, the date she was sworn in to the Supreme Court as the second woman to serve on the high court,” the club said in a statement.

The club — founded in 1972 with the mission “to advance the status of women in the law and society” — says it has more than 1,100 members, including attorneys, judges, elected officials, business owners and law students.

“Californians … have benefited from the life, work and example of Justice Ginsburg,” the club said. “She was relentlessly devoted to the principles of equal protection, and she fought to prevent the government from denying any person equal protection under the law.”

Its statement concluded: “Justice Ginsburg fought for equal rights until her last breath, becoming an icon and role model to many. Lawyers Club is committed to preserving Justice Ginsburg’s legacy and persisting in her fight for women’s equality.”

