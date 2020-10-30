Incumbent Mara Elliott, Challenger Cory Briggs Face Off in City Attorney Race

Share This Article:

San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott will look to retain her post in next week’s election, while facing a challenge from private attorney Cory Briggs, who is running on a ticket of transparency for taxpayers.

In her own words, Elliott — who has been city attorney since 2016 — has “launched the nationally recognized Gun Violence Restraining Order program to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people,” and “stepped up support for victims of domestic violence, prosecuted polluters to preserve our environment and safeguarded precious taxpayer dollars to meet our communities’ needs.”

Elliott has taken an uncharacteristically proactive approach to the role, sometimes ruffling feathers, such as with the Smart Streetlights program. In August, members of the San Diego City Council boycotted a meeting with Elliott over restrictions on sensitive documents.

Her competitor, Briggs, has sued the city dozens of times, ostensibly to increase transparency at City Hall. He said he wants to remove petty politics from the office.

“As someone who has spent nearly two decades fighting special interests at City Hall, I believe now’s the time to bring my training, experience and taxpayers-first approach to the City Attorney’s Office,” he said.

Elliott has pointed to Briggs’ many lawsuits as reasons she is more fit for the office.

The pair have faced off in court during the election cycle. Elliot sued Briggs for identifying himself as a taxpayers’ advocate, while Briggs sued Elliot for claiming an endorsement from the San Diego Union-Tribune after it expired. Briggs prevailed in both cases.

The city attorney serves as the city’s prosecutor and legal adviser.

— City News Service

