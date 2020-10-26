Ex-Secretary of State John Kerry Endorses Sara Jacobs for Congress in the 53rd

Share This Article:

Former Secretary of State John Kerry has announced his endorsement of Sara Jacobs, a Democrat running for Congress in the 53rd District, her campaign announced Monday.

Kerry, the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, served as secretary of state under Barack Obama when Jacobs served in the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations.

“I know Sara,” Kerry said in a statement. “I know what she stands for, because I know what she was doing when nobody was looking, long before there was a campaign or a candidacy.”

He said the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations works on some of the toughest issues in some of the toughest places: countries marred by violence and those rebuilding from wars.

“She worked to address electoral violence, conflicts across Africa, and presidential initiatives to reform our assistance to partners around the world,” he said. “Sara was known at the State Department for being whip smart and unbelievably determined.”

Jacobs, who faces fellow Democrat and San Diego City Council President Georgette Gómez, said: “I am so honored to be supported by my former boss, Secretary John Kerry. At the State Department, I looked up to and learned from leaders like him every day. It means so much to have earned his trust and endorsement.”

The winner will succeed retiring 10-term Rep. Susan Davis.

