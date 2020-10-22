Share This Article:

With the Nov. 3 general election just two weeks away, the broadcast and cable television channels in San Diego County are full of both national and local political advertising.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

But if you don’t watch television, you may have missed those ads. Traditional television viewership is declining as a new generation cuts the cord and turns to laptops smartphones from their news.

So here are the latest political ads in race for San Diego Mayor — 30-second spots that were posted to YouTube a day ago.

In the first, state Assemblymember Todd Gloria talks about his experience as interim mayor after the resignation of disgraced Mayor Bob Filner.

In the second ad, City Councilmember Barbara Bry explains that she is an independent Democrat not beholden to special interests.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

More political ads can be viewed online on the YouTube channels maintained by Bry and Gloria.

Don’t Watch TV? See Latest Political Ads in San Diego Mayor’s Race was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: