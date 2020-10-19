Mayoral Candidate Bry Calls for Independent Probe of 101 Ash Street Purchase

Share This Article:

San Diego City Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Barbara Bry on Monday called for an independent investigation into the city’s now controversial purchase of 101 Ash Street.

“We have now seen enough to know that the 101 Ash Street transaction was illegal, which makes the transaction void under state law,” Bry said in a statement. “The city’s so-called investigations and lawsuits are smoke screens designed to keep documents secret until after the election.”

She cited a report published Monday in the San Diego Union-Tribune and accused her opponent, Todd Gloria, of promoting the purchase when he was on the council.

The city recently stopped making payments on the 19-story building, which is vacant because of asbestos and other problems. It is located a block from City Hall and was intended to house city employees now working in rented facilities.

Bry called for the city to immediately make public all documents regarding the controversial purchase.

