Social Justice Activist Rev. Shane Harris Endorses Barbara Bry for Mayor

San Diego social justice activist and faith leader Rev. Shane Harris on Saturday endorsed Barbara Bry for Mayor, saying he supports her approach to affordable housing and community policing.

“I grew up in southeastern San Diego and many minority and marginalized communities and constantly witnessed developers promising affordable housing and equitable opportunities but nothing ever happened,” said Harris. “We need communities to decide what they want and how they want it, and there are ways to do affordable housing without gentrifying these same communities.”

Bry opposes state efforts to force new housing development and has vowed to protect neighborhoods while seeking ways to build affordable housing along existing transit corridors.

Harris made his announcement at a press conference with Bry outside Bowlegged BBQ, a well known Black-owned restaurant in Mount Hope.

He said he plans to “mobilize constituencies south and even north of the Eight to support Bry’s campaign for Mayor.”

Bry, a city councilmember, faces Assemblymember Todd Gloria, who is also a former city councilmember and interim mayor, in the Nov. 3 general election.

