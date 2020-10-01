Share This Article:

The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office mailed out more than 1 million 2020-21 secured property tax bills Thursday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The first property tax installment is due Nov. 1 and becomes delinquent after Dec. 10, according to the local Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office.

All 1,004,808 bills are available to view and pay at sdttc.com.

The Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office says rising home prices and new residential units — most of which are new condominiums — have contributed to an additional $370 million owed by property taxpayers this year, exceeding last year’s total of $6.9 billion.

“These property tax bills are expected to generate $7.27 billion — money on which our local cities and the county depend,” said San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister. “Public health, voting administration, schools, and many more essential services are funded by property tax dollars, so we encourage you to pay your taxes as early as possible.”

The Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office says delinquent dates will not be extended due to COVID-19, and those who cannot pay property taxes on time for pandemic-related reasons must submit a penalty cancellation request, along with payment and printed evidence to prove COVID-10 impacts.

Taxpayer info regarding COVID-19 penalty cancellation requests can be viewed at https://www.sdttc.com/content/ttc/en/tax-collection/secured-property- taxes/covid-19-penalty-cancellations.html

Property owners who have not received their tax bill by Oct. 31 can find their tax bill information online or call the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office toll- free at 877-829-4732.

–City News Service

SD County Treasurer-Tax Collector Mails Out Over 1 Million Property Tax Bills was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: