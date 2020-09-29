Registrar of Voters Urges Use of Mail Ballots to be Sent in San Diego County

Share This Article:

Pamphlets containing sample ballots and voter information for the Nov. 3 election are being mailed to registered voters in San Diego County, officials said Tuesday.

The Registrar of Voters office says voters should receive the pamphlets by Oct. 10.

The sample ballot pamphlet contains information on candidates and measures as well as information on how to vote safely and return mail ballots being sent to each registered voter.

“The Registrar of Voters is highly encouraging all voters to return their ballot by mail as the safer option due to the pandemic,” the county said. “Voters choosing to vote in person can find their assigned polling place listed on the back of the sample ballot pamphlet. Voters can also view their sample ballot pamphlet online.”

Those who signed up to get their sample ballot electronically should have already received an email giving a link to your pamphlet.

Voters who want to be among the first to see their pamphlet every election can sign up to receive all future sample ballot pamphlets electronically.

Voters who take this option will no longer receive a paper copy of the pamphlet in the mail but will get an email notification when the pamphlet becomes available online.

For more information, visit sdvote.com or call (858) 565-5800.

