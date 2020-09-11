After TV Station Retracts Investigative Story, Gloria Takes Aim at Barbara Bry

Share This Article:

Assemblyman and mayoral candidate Todd Gloria blasted his opponent Barbara Bry a day after a TV station retracted a story connecting him with the controversial 101 Ash Street purchase.

Speaking at a press conference via Zoom, Gloria said NBC 7 San Diego notified him of the retraction on Thursday, but has not yet apologized. He went on to accuse his opponent of taking unfair advantage of the false report.

Gloria said he wondered why Bry would “sink so low” as to place Facebook ads linked to the story and share it with over 100,000 people.

The report last week said then City Councilman Gloria promoted the controversial purchase to fellow council members despite potentially knowing of problems. The city recently stopped making payments on the 19-story building, which is unoccupied because of asbestos and other issues.

But, a law firm that investigated the purchase for the city in 2017 said a key footnote in a document cited in the TV report had been “completely fabricated.”

On Thursday, the station reported that “after further investigation, NBC 7 is retracting a previous story on the 101 Ash Street transaction, after it was determined a document had been fabricated.”

“It is imperative that we get to the real issues affecting San Diegans every day,” said Gloria, listing housing affordability, homelessness and the region’s recovery from the pandemic.

Both candidates are Democrats, but the San Diego County Democratic Party has endorsed Gloria. Party Chair Will Rodriguez-Kennedy joined Friday’s press conference in support of Gloria and criticized Bry’s actions.

“We think that she’s done a disservice to San Diegans everywhere,” said Rodriguez-Kennedy.

