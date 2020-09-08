Realtors, Lifeguard Union Endorse Sara Jacobs in 53rd District Congressional Race

Share This Article:

Sara Jacobs picked up endorsements from the San Diego-area Realtors and lifeguards union in her race to succeed Rep. Susan Davis in the 53rd Congressional District.

The National Association of Realtors‘ political action committee endorsed Jacobs last week, saying she would support fair housing and defend government programs that help middle-class families afford a home.

Carla Farley, 2020 president of the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors, described Jacobs as a “champion for Realtors” in a statement accompanying the national endorsement.

“Sara understands our industry and supports continued financial relief for Realtors impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as additional tax relief for San Diego homeowners through restored deductions on state and local taxes,” said Farley. “Sara also recognizes the critical role home ownership opportunities play in disrupting the cycle of poverty and in helping working families attain real financial stability for generations to come.”

Also last week, the San Diego Lifeguards of Teamsters Local 911 announced their endorsement of Jacobs. “The San Diego Lifeguards union is proud to endorse Sara Jacobs for Congress. We believe she is the clear choice to represent San Diego and is ready and able to take on the hard work of protecting our jobs, our environment, and our community,” said Chief Steward Chris Vanos.

Jacobs, a former Obama administration official, faces Georgette Gómez, a community organizer and current president of the San Diego City Council.

The 53rd District stretches from Interstate 5 on the west through Mission Valley to East County and south to Chula Vista.

