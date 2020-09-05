Gloria Says TV Report About Role in 101 Ash Street Based on ‘Fabricated’ Document

Share This Article:

Mayoral Candidate Todd Gloria said a television report about his role in the city’s 101 Ash Street purchase is based in part on fabricated information.

The report Thursday by NBC San Diego said then City Councilman Gloria promoted the controversial purchase to fellow council members despite potentially knowing of problems. The city recently stopped making payments on the 19-story building, which is vacant because of asbestos and other problems.

But, the law firm Burke, Williams, & Sorensen, which investigated the purchase for the city in 2017, said a key footnote in a document cited in the TV report had been “completely fabricated.” City Attorney Mara Elliott also disputed parts of the TV report regarding her role.

“I am disappointed that some are choosing to sink so low, using fraudulent and altered documents, to try and influence the San Diego Mayor’s race. This is journalism and politics at its worst,” said Gloria in a statement

Following Gloria’s criticism, the television station said the document was obtained from a reliable source and asked the city to produce the document for verification.

“We will continue to investigate this story and are working on identifying the memorandum the city claims is different from the documents we’ve obtained.” the station said.

Gloria, a state Assemblyman and former Interim Mayor, faces City Councilwoman Barbara Bry on Nov. 3.

