State Water Department Grants More Than $15M to San Diego Projects

Share This Article:

The California Department of Water Resources awarded more than $15 million in grant funds for several water projects in San Diego County, officials announced Wednesday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The seven projects range from water recycling and reuse to water conservation and from as far south as National City up to Oceanside and Fallbrook.

The following projects will receive funding from the state:

— Paradise Valley Creek water quality and community enhancement, National City, flood damage reduction, $3,681,056;

— Pure Water Oceanside, Oceanside, groundwater, $3,115,000;

— North County recycled water project, San Elijo Joint Powers Authority, recycled water, $2,820,000;

— North City Pure Water facility influent pump station and conveyance pipeline, San Diego, recycled water, $1,477,600;

— 2020 regional water-use efficiency programs, San Diego County, water conservation, $1,440,000;

— San Elijo stormwater capture and reuse, San Elijo Joint Powers Authority, recycled water, $1,195,000;

— Lower Santa Margarita River indirect potable reuse pilot project, Fallbrook, recycled water, $687,500.

In addition, the grant from the Department of Water Resources allocates $920,180 to the San Diego County Water Authority to administer the funds.

“These grants will provide much-needed funding for important local water supply projects and water-use efficiency measures, along with a disadvantaged community project in National City,” water authority Board Chair Jim Madaffer said. “Regional collaboration by the water authority and a host of partners makes these projects possible. Once again, this shows how San Diego County is stronger together.”

The authority submitted the funding request on behalf of the San Diego Integrated Regional Water Management Program, which began in 2005 as an effort by water agencies, wastewater agencies, stormwater and flood managers, watershed groups and other stakeholders to improve water resources planning in the region.

The statewide water management program is supported by bonds from the California Department of Water Resources to fund competitive grants for projects that improve water resources management.

Since 2008, the San Diego region has secured more than $111 million in funds for 74 high-priority water management projects through the regional water management process.

–City News Service

State Water Department Grants More Than $15M to San Diego Projects was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: