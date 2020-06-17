8-1 City Council Vote Finalizes Sale of Stadium Land to SDSU

Share This Article:

The San Diego City Council voted 8-1 Wednesday to finalize the sale of the former Qualcomm Stadium property to San Diego State University for a satellite campus and football stadium.

“With the Council’s actions today, San Diego is one step closer to seizing a historic opportunity to create a dynamic place where people will live, learn, innovate, and enjoy themselves for generations to come,” said council President Georgette Gómez.

The council passed three resolutions and introduced two ordinances related to the city’s sale of the 134 acres of land in Mission Valley, including the main purchase and sale agreement

“This is arguably the most transformative decision our city has made since another city council, over six decades ago, made the decision to transfer pueblo land to the University of California,” said Councilwoman Barbara Bry.

Councilman Scott Sherman was the lone vote against the agreement because of concerns about what he considered a loophole regarding future tax payments by the university.

Voters in November 2018 approved Measure G, setting in motion land-acquisition negotiations between the City of San Diego and SDSU that were completed in May.

Under the terms of the purchase and sale agreement, SDSU will construct, and operate the campus, which includes a 35,000-seat stadium; an innovation district to support SDSU’s education, research, entrepreneurial, technology, and athletics programs; 86 acres of parks and open space; approximately 4,600 residences; 400 hotel rooms; 95,000 square feet of retail space; and accommodation for a future Purple Line trolley route.

