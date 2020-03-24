Property Tax Payments Can’t Be Postponed, but Late Fees May Be Waived

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office said Monday it can’t postpone the next installment of property taxes due, but that homeowners not able to meet the April 10 deadline because of the coronavirus pandemic can ask to have penalties waived for paying late.

Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said state law governs when property taxes are due and payable. Those who are being directed affected by the coronavirus, however, can file a penalty cancellation request that will be reviewed after April 10 and approved as allowed by law.

Documentation is required that shows how the virus interfered with the taxpayer’s ability to pay — such as being hospitalized.

All county buildings, including branches of the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office, are closed to the public. Essential staff is stall at work to answer calls, respond to email and process payments, McAllister said.

Cash payments are not accepted. Those who must pay in cash can obtain a cashier’s check or money order and mail their payment on or before the delinquent date to 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 162, San Diego, CA 92101.

Drop boxes will still be available outside all Treasurer-Tax Collector branches for those who must drop off a check payment.

“San Diegans have stepped up to pay what they owe when they owe it, putting us above a 99% collection rate for the last five years,” McAllister said. “We hope they will do the same this year. We are all in this together. We suggest the public stays home, stays safe and pays online at sdttc.com with free e-check.”

— Staff report

