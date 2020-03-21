San Diego County Democratic Leader Fighting COVID-19 in VA Medical Center

Share This Article:

San Diego County Democratic Party Chair Will Rodriguez-Kennedy said Saturday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19.￼

“I am currently in ICU and had a rough first night … though the medical team here has been doing an amazing job and I am receiving the best care,” he posted on Facebook from the VA Medical Center.

“Thank you to the hundreds of people who have reached out. I’ll try and get back to everyone but I am exhausted and sick so it will take time,” he said, urging people who came in contact with him to self-quarantine, “and if you are sick seek out a medical professional.”

Rodriguez-Kennedy, a Marine Corps veteran, earlier told friends he has been hospitalized with muscle aches, coughing, difficulty breathing, chills, nausea and other symptoms of COVID-19.

“This is serious folks. Please follow the advice of medical professionals. Youth does not spare you from this disease,” the 32-year-old told friends.

His hospitalization was reported by Ryan Trabuco, president of San Diego Democrats for Equality, an organization Rodriguez-Kennedy previous led.

Party offices in Murphy Canyon were closed and officials began working remotely on March 17.

Updated at 11:30 p.m. March 21, 2020

