County Water Agencies Coordinate Operations to Protect Drinking Water

The San Diego County Water Authority and its 24 member agencies said Wednesday they have increased regional coordination to ensure the coronavirus pandemic does not impact water service in the region.

The water authority has activated its emergency operations center to ensure a coordinated response to any water supply problem that emerges. But officials stressed that there’s no evidence that the virus is transmitted through treated water.

“In these unprecedented times, the region’s water agencies are collaborating in complete solidarity to perform our vital mission of providing safe and reliable water supplies,” said Sandra L. Kerl, general manager of the water authority. “We are taking strategic, precautionary steps to ensure the region’s water security.”

Water agency employees identified as critical to operation and maintenance of key infrastructure will continue to report to work and conduct normal job functions while complying with enhanced safety precautions such as social distancing. Non-critical staff at many agencies, including the water authority, are telecommuting or will begin remote work shortly to minimize the potential for virus transmission.

Until further notice, the water authority will hold its board meetings remotely. And many water agencies across the region have temporarily closed their offices to the public.

