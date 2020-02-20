San Diego Union-Tribune Endorses Mayor Pete Buttigieg for President

Share This Article:

The San Diego Union-Tribune editorial board has endorsed Democrat Mayor Pete Buttigieg for President, it announced Thursday.

The board of San Diego’s paper-of-record was split between Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Buttigieg, but ultimately endorsed the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., citing his military experience and centrist policies as well-suited to beat President Donald Trump in November.

“He may have only been mayor of the fourth-largest city in Indiana, but his fresh approach is transformational,” the editorial reads. “He came out in an op-ed in a local newspaper while seeking reelection in 2015, choosing his ability to love openly over his presumed ability to advance more easily in politics.”

According to fivethirtyeight.com’s aggregate polling numbers, Buttigieg is polling at a little over 10% in California. The baseline to get delegates in Democratic primaries and caucuses is 15%, but his numbers have risen more than 3 points in recent weeks as former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s numbers have cratered. Front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders has seen his polling numbers rise to nearly a third of all prospective Democratic voters. Newcomer Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City, has seen numbers jump dramatically to more than 15% since joining the race in early November, with Klobuchar trailing the other heavyweights at 5.3%.

The U-T’s editorial board claims that while Sanders has an appeal, his left-wing rhetoric will not be suited to the general election. Buttigieg’s youth — the former mayor is just 38 — is another factor the board cites.

“Sanders inspires passion among those who want dramatic changes but in our view is too far to the left and there are lingering concerns about his health after a heart attack,” the editorial reads. “There are essentially two paths forward for Democrats, but one on the far left may alienate too many Americans to constitute progress. A middle road is more likely to bring Americans together.”

California’s Presidential Primary is on “Super Tuesday,” March 3.

–City News Service

