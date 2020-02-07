Share This Article:

With less than a month until the election, San Diego County still seeks poll workers for the March 3 presidential primary.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Federal law requires the San Diego County Registrar of Voters to provide bilingual speakers and voting materials to those who speak Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese.

A survey by UC Berkeley showed a need for speakers of Arabic and Korean at about 90 precincts as well.

In addition, the Registrar needs standby poll workers who speak English or are bilingual.

Prospective poll workers can apply online.

Poll workers receive a stipend ranging from $100 to $175 depending on the assignment. Those with bilingual skills receive an additional $15 if assigned to provide language assistance.

To qualify, you must be a registered voter in the state of California or a permanent resident in the U.S.. Poll workers must have transportation to the assigned polling location.

They require access to the Internet to complete online training and must attend an in-person class of up to three hours depending on their assignment.

Volunteers can be assigned to any neighborhood. Bilingual poll workers fluent in English and one or more of the following languages are needed in specific cities and neighborhoods. San Diego County lists the options here.

For more information, call (858) 565-5800 or email pollworker@sdcounty.ca.gov. The Registrar of Voters office is located at 5600 Overland Ave. on the County Operations Center campus.

– Staff reports

Registrar Seeks Bilingual Poll Workers With Skills in Spanish or 5 Other Languages was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: